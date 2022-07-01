Advertisement

Annual Coal Valley Days now underway through Saturday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) --The annual Independence Day weekend celebration that guarantees fun for the whole family is back and in full swing in Coal Valley on July 1-2.

TV6′s Kyle Kiel highlights different aspects of the festival in two segments. Watch the videos to learn more details. The schedule of events is listed below. Visit the website for more information: CoalValleyDays.org

All attendees do need a ticket for admission which are available at the gate and online. All Access weekend passes run $15.00, One-Day All Access Wristband is $10.00, Adult Circus Only pass costs $5.00, and Kids 10 and under Circus Only pass is $3.00. See more or buy advance tickets here: http://coalvalleydays.org/index.html

COAL VALLEY DAYS

Friday, July 1

5 - 8 p.m. - Petting Zoo, Kids Area, Concessions.

6 & 8 p.m. - “World of Wonders Circus”

7 p.m. to Midnight - Live music: Nuclear Plowboys

9 p.m. - Fireworks (At dusk, bring lawn chairs).

Saturday, July 2

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Car show & Craft vendors

11 a.m. - Parade

2 p.m. - Bags Tournament

2, 4, 6, & 8 p.m. - “World of Wonders Circus”

7 - 11 p.m. - Live music: Funktastic 5

