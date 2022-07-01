Advertisement

Beloved musical ‘Annie’ now playing at Timber Lake Playhouse

Timber Lake Playhouse presents 'Annie' through July 10
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 1, 2022
MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, the musical Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The delightful, family favorite features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow” and “It’s a Hard-Knock Life.”

Darren Mangler and Kimberly Sessions of Timber Lake Playhouse discuss the production now on stage through July 10. Get tickets or more information here: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=tlp

Timber Lake Playhouse / 8215 Black Oak Rd / Mt Carroll, IL 61053 / (815) 244-2035

