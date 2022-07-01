Advertisement

Bettendorf Library hosts free summer concerts every Thursday night

Live music at Faye’s Field to be held on Thursdays through Aug. 11
Bettendorf Library hosts free summer concerts every Thursday night
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 1, 2022
BETTEBDORF Iowa (KWQC) -The Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series has returned for the season with some hot music on summer nights.

Lucas Burns informs viewers about the Summer Concert Series. The free shows at Faye’s Field are every Thursday from 6:30- 8 p.m. through August 11. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to take in these remaining shows from this year’s line-up (embedded links include all the details):

In case of inclement weather, the shows will be held inside the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, in the Bettendorf Room. For more information, click here.

