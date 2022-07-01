City Offices and Services Closed for Independence Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Celebrating the July 4 holiday, cities in the surrounding districts close their offices and services.

Davenport, Iowa:

The City of Davenport Office and Public Works Center will be closed on July 4. The police department’s front desk and records office will be observing the holiday and are closed Monday, July 4.

Similarly, the Park and Recreation administrative offices are closed. River’s edge Facility is closing at 3 pm on Sunday, July 3, and is closed on Monday, July 4.

All RiverCenter Administrative offices, the Adler Theatre’s box office, the Library Main, Fairmont Eastern Breaches, and Vander Veer Conservatory are closed for the holiday.

All garbage, recycling, bulky waste, and year waste will be one day late all week. The Friday pickup will be on Saturday, July 9.

Bettendorf, Iowa:

The Bettendorf City Hall is closed on Monday, July 4.

The garbage collection services will not occur on Monday, July 4, but will continue on July 5. All collection services, including garbage, recycling, yard waste, and bulky waste, will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, July 9.

The public transit, Library, Family Museum, and Life Fitness Center, are closed on July 4 to observe the holiday.

The Palmer Hills Golf course is open on July 4, but all golfers must leave the course by 5 pm due to a firework display. Palmer Grill’s kitchen will close at 3 pm, and the bar will close at 5 pm.

Rock Island, Iowa:

All City of Rock Island offices is closed on July 4.

Refuse, recycling, and yard waste will be one day late during the week of July 4 in Rock Island. The Drop-Off Center will be open on Saturday, July 2. The Center is located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan

Muscatine, Iowa:

Most city offices and departments are closed on July 4, and hours will resume on July 5 at 8 am.

Administrative offices for Police and Fire departments are closed for the Fourth. Public Works staff are “on-call” throughout the holiday.

No refuse collection on Monday, July 4. Residents who are scheduled on the Monday route must wait until July 5 and will be joined with the regular Tuesday route. And bulky waste collection on Monday, July 4. Recycling Collection: The Week B Route for Monday, July 4, will be collected on Tuesday, July 5. Tuesdays Route will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday’s Route Thursday, Thursday’s on Friday, and Friday’s route will be ordered on Saturday, July 9. The Bulky Waste Collection will not occur on July 4-5. The compost facility is closed on July 4 but reopens on July 5 from 12-6 pm.

The Transfer Station, Art Center, Public Library, and HNI Community Center will be closed on July 4 and reopen on July 5 with regular operating hours.

Due to July 4 celebrations, many streets will be closed throughout the day to accommodate the parades. The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCC) Community Parade returns with entries marching down Iowa Avenue to 2nd Street to Walnut Street, and finishing on 5th Street starting at 4 p.m. Side-street intersections with Iowa Avenue from Fulliam to 2nd Street will be closed to traffic Monday morning. Staging and check-in for the parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Fulliam and Iowa (Iowa Field). The boat launch inside Riverside Park is closed Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4. Parking will be restricted in the downriver end of Riverside Park. All traffic will be directed left (west) on Mississippi Drive at the Iowa Avenue exit at the riverfront. Iowa Avenue will be blocked off on the town side of the intersection. At the Cedar Street exit at the riverfront, all traffic will be directed straight (north) or right (east) on all intersections from Mississippi Drive through 5th Street. No left (west) turns will be permitted on Mississippi Drive, 2nd Street, 3rd Street, 4th Street, or 5th Street.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.