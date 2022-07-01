East Moline’s Firecracker Run to celebrate 40th anniversary on Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Genesis Firecracker Run is celebrating 40 years of competitive fun in East Moline when the event gets underway at 7:30 a.m. on July 4.

Joe Moreno, race director, discusses exciting details about the all of the races of the morning including a 10K, 5K, Kiddie Run, and more. Fun competitions such as hospital bed races and a costume contest will also be featured.

All registered participants receive a specially-designed commemorative 40th Anniversary unisex technical t-shirt, commemorative 40th Anniversary finishers medal and free Anniversary Rally Towel.

Registration for the 40th running is now open for all races here: https://raceroster.com/events/2022/55889/genesis-firecracker-run

Participants may pursue packet pickup at the following times at the Quad Cities Marathon headquarters, 733 15th Avenue in East Moline: July 2 from 2-6 p.m., July 3 at 2-6 p.m., and July 4 from 6 to 7:30 a.m.

As for other aspect of the East Moline 2022 Independence Day Celebration —

Fireworks (at dusk) will be held at River Bend Park on July 3. Features include music from the band Past Curfew, a children’s carnival, food and drink vendors.

East Moline Fire Department’s Pancake Breakfast benefitting MDA is Mon., July 4 from 6:30-11 a.m. at the American Legion, 829 16th Avenue.

The 64th-annual 4th of July parade will begin at 1 p.m. and the route along 15th Avenue will start at 3rd Street this year, ending at 13th Street.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.