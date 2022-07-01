Advertisement

Genesius Guild brings free classical theater to Lincoln Park

Families can enjoy Shakespeare, Greek drama, Greek comedy, and ballet all summer long
2022 Genesius Guild summer season at Lincoln Park
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Genesius Guild has provided valuable cultural experiences for Quad Cities’ audiences for 67 years.

The group performs free theater on Saturday and Sunday nights throughout the summer in the center of Rock Island’s Lincoln Park. The selections are classic Shakespeare dramas and comedies, as well as ancient Greek tragedies (performed wearing masks).

Isabel Dawson joins QCL to talk about the line up of Genesius Guild shows for this season. This weekend’s offering is Sophocles: Electra.

The rest of the production line up is listed below. More information about the shows and how to attend can be found at https://www.genesius.org/

2022 Genesius Guild Season Schedule

  • July 2, 3, 9, 10--Sophocles: Electra
  • July 16, 17, 23, 24--Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
  • July 30, 31; August 6, 7--Aristophanes: The Frogs

