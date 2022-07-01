Operation ‘Spread The Love’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Olivia Keller, Miss Scott County, joins QCL to discuss her new project initiative to help local children that are battling food insecurity. Collections are encouraged for a month---from July 7-August 7.

Keller is asking that canned food items and children’s books be donated to local businesses, organizations, and those in need.

Watch the interview to learn more.

