Rain and isolated storms end this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: A cold front sitting over the TV6 viewing area will keep showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast through about mid-afternoon before we start to dry out. Highs will rebound into the 80s and it will still be a little humid. Tonight, low temperatures drop into the 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 80s. There is a slight chance of a couple showers or storms in the northern portion of the viewing area. Most will stay dry.

Sunday will be a little more humid, but continued dry. We do have a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, mainly during the afternoon. Download the QC Weather App to stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts through the holiday weekend.

TODAY: Rain ends. Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 82°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low: 67°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

