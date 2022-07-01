Advertisement

Tickets to Kernels vs River Bandits game at Field of Dreams to go on sale Saturday

Tickets to the game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits at the...
Tickets to the game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits at the Field of Dreams go on sale on Saturday.(MiLB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Tickets to the MiLB game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits at the Field of Dreams go on sale on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The tickets will first be made available to fans with Iowa and Illinois zip codes. The general public will be also be able to buy tickets, starting at 10 a.m. on July 8.

Ticket prices are $85 per ticket for tip-up seats and $65 for bench style seating. The tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will only be made available online. Paper tickets won’t be accepted. Click here for more information.

The game, which will be played on August 9, will be considered a home game for the River Bandits, who will don throwback Davenport Blue Sox uniforms (their team name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons).

The Kernels will don the throwback uniforms of the Cedar Rapids Bunnies (their name from 1904-1932).

The game will also be broadcast nationally on MLB Network.

The ballpark at the Field of Dreams was built by Major League Baseball, and has a capacity of about 8,000.

The Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees at the ballpark in the first ever Major League game played in Iowa last year.

The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will play this year’s Field of Dreams game on Aug. 11.

Earlier this year, the Field of Dreams Movie Site’s new owners, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, unveiled an $80 million expansion that will feature more baseball fields, team dormitories, a hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater.

Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of man by Davenport officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of man by Davenport officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’
