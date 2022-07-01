Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck stuck underneath Rock Island Arsenal bridge

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A semi-truck became stuck under the Rock Island Arsenal Bridge on the Davenport side late Friday morning.

Police on scene said around 10:30 that the semi was expected to be stuck for another 20 minutes.

Police urged motorists driving from the Davenport side to Rock Island to take an alternative route.

Those coming from Rock Island to Davenport can continue across the bridge, according to police.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

