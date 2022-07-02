Advertisement

First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reported a probable case of monkeypox in the state.

Testing by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville says the patient, who is from the north-central part of Iowa, was likely infected during international travel.

The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.

The CDC is reminding people that monkeypox does not spread easily between people without close contact. Likely ways of contracting the virus are:

  • direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
  • respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

Risk to the general public is low, but anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider.

More information about the virus and how to limit infection risk can be found on the monkeypox page on the CDC website.

