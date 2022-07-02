Police: Man still in critical condition after Rock Falls motorcycle accident

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man was injured after a single-vehicle accident in Rock Falls on July 1, according to police.

Officials say Rock Falls Police responded to the 500 block of West 6th Street at about 10:17 p.m. for a report of a single-motorcycle crash.

Officers on scene found the injured driver, identified as 41-year-old Jeremiah S. Johnson, police said. He was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to Rockford due to the severity of his injuries.

According to police, Anthony’s in Rockford where he is listed in critical condition.

Illinois State Police as well as Rock Falls, and Sterling Fire Departments assisted police at the scene. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

