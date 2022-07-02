Advertisement

Warmer Weather This Weekend

Comfortable humidity Today. Getting more muggy Sunday
Look for sunshine today and Sunday, the showers and storms for the July 4th holiday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The July 4th Holiday weekend will bring more sun than clouds, along with chances for showers and thunderstorms during the actual holiday. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs reaching the lower to middle 80′s. That will be followed by sunny, warmer and more humid conditions for your Sunday. We can expect readings in the mid to upper 80′s. Rain chances return Sunday night into Monday with showers and thunderstorms. We’ll get more warmth and humidity for July 4th as well, with readings in the 80′s to near 90 degrees. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s Tuesday and Wednesday. Off and on showers and storms will continue through the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm. High: 85°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 62°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 87°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash
Semi truck stuck underneath Rock Island Arsenal bridge
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck stuck underneath Rock Island Arsenal bridge
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties
Bettendorf police are investigating 10 American Bully dogs stolen near the Bettendorf Public...
CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police investigate 3 adults, 7 puppies stolen near library
The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer Weather This Weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Drying out overnight with mostly dry and warmer conditions for the weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Comfortable Friday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More Heat & Humidity Ahead