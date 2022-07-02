Warmer Weather This Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The July 4th Holiday weekend will bring more sun than clouds, along with chances for showers and thunderstorms during the actual holiday. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs reaching the lower to middle 80′s. That will be followed by sunny, warmer and more humid conditions for your Sunday. We can expect readings in the mid to upper 80′s. Rain chances return Sunday night into Monday with showers and thunderstorms. We’ll get more warmth and humidity for July 4th as well, with readings in the 80′s to near 90 degrees. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s Tuesday and Wednesday. Off and on showers and storms will continue through the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm. High: 85°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 62°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 87°.

