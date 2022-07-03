Advertisement

Fire damages home in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire damaged a home in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon. The fire happened on Greenbrier Drive between Kings Drive and Providence Drive in Bettendorf.

A TV6 crew on the scene saw damage to the garage attached to the house. All occupants got outside of the house without injuries according to officials. The Rock Island Arsenal and Davenport fire departments also responded. This is a developing story. TV6 will update this story when more information is available.

