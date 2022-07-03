FIRST ALERT DAYS Monday July 4th & Tuesday July 5th for Storms & Heat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- **A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong to severe storms for Monday, July 4th and Tuesday July 5th and for extreme heat Tuesday July 5th from Noon until 8 PM***

The July 4th holiday kicks off the week with an increase in heat and humidity, along with an active and unsettled weather pattern. That means showers and thunderstorms will be likely in the morning and again during the afternoon and evening hours. Timing for the first round of storms is expected between 9 AM and 2 PM Monday. The second round of storms could develop as early as 8 PM until 3 AM Tuesday. Both rounds of storms have the potential to become strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and possibly areas of torrential rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has put the entire TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL to SLIGHT (level 1 to level 2) risk for severe storms Monday.

Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and torrential rain. (KWQC)

Storms continue into Tuesday with a MARGINAL risk for more strong storms from around 8 PM Tuesday until midnight Wednesday. The timing of these storms is still being fine tuned, so we will continue to update as we get more information.

Damaging winds, hail and torrential rain (KWQC)

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period. The QC Weather App is a great way to keep up to date on severe or impactful weather.

Get the QC Weather App. It's a great way to keep up to date on severe or impactful weather. (KWQC)

Extreme heat will also be a concern, especially Tuesday, as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 90′s. Factor in the humidity and the heat index could exceed 105° to 110°+, dangerous for people and pets. Keep Heat Safety Rules in mind during this period.

The heat index could reach 105° to 110°+ Tuesday (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family.

