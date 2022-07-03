Advertisement

J.T. Poston wins 2022 John Deere Classic

J.T. Poston is the champion of the 2022 John Deere Classic, he shot 21 under for the tournament.
J.T. Poston is the champion of the 2022 John Deere Classic, he shot 21 under for the tournament.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SILVIS, Illinois (KWQC) - J.T. Poston is the champion of the 2022 John Deere Classic, he shot 21 under for the tournament.

The 29-year-old American golfer finished ahead of Argentinian golfer Emiliano Grillo and South African golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout, both finishing at under 18.

Poston opened the tournament shooting 9 under 62 on his first day at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, the best round of the competition. He held the lead for every round after. His three stroke lead heading into the final round started to close after bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes on Sunday, but calm play and a birdie on the 17th hole put him back where he had started the day.

This finish puts Poston at 22nd in the season-long FedEx Cup, he was rank 112 just two weeks ago.

