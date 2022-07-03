Residents celebrating “Buffalo days” throughout Fourth of July holiday weekend

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Buffalo Days event is being held at Terry Adam’s Memorial Park on July 1 and 2.

The event includes carnival rides, food vendors, and live music. There are also several local vendors selling shirts, art, and jewelry.

One vendor says she prefers events away from major cities as it allows for more one-on-one time with her customers.

“It’s always a learning experience ‚just listening to them and getting their feedback on top of, in a sense, just creating memories with people,” said Sherry Rhoads, owner of Sparrow’s Song Tree. “When you’re in a small community like this, it’s hard not to feel the love that everybody has around here.”

The event runs through Saturday night with a fireworks show and ends on Sunday at noon with a parade. For more information, click here.

