Warm Sunshine For Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hope you get a chance to enjoy the warm sunshine today, because the coming week will feature extreme heat, along with an active and unsettled weather pattern, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day. Look for sunny skies this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. This 4th of July will be a hot one with readings in the upper 80′s to low 90′s, and the heat index near 100. Strong storms could also be a concern (if the atmosphere has enough to work with), especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Remember, lightning can pose a risk during outdoor events. The Storm Prediction Center has put us at a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk for severe weather. Off and on storm chances continue through the rest of the week, with highs in the 90′s Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 88°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Warm and muggy. Low: 71°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

4th of July: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon/evening. Some storms could become severe. High: 90°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Heat Index to 101.

