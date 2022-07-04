2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Davenport Fire Department, Monday around 3:30 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire in the alley way behind W 3rd St.

Fire officials say 18 fire personnel were on the scene putting flames out at two garages with one vehicle inside for about an hour.

Officials say no one occupied the garages at the time of the fire and assessed the vehicle and two garages as a total loss.

MidAmerican Energy was on the scene restoring power to a home 50ft from the garages, as officials say power lines to the home were damaged from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, stay with TV6 on air and online for more updates on this fire.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.