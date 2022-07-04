Advertisement

81-year-old man dies at lake after breaking off with group of swimmers

An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas Lake on Monday.
An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas Lake on Monday.(pxhere)
By Shain Bergan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV/Gray News) - An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas lake Monday morning after breaking off from his group during a swim.

Douglas County deputies were called at 6:30 a.m. to Lone Star Lake after a boater found a man unresponsive in the water.

The man was brought to shore and life-saving measures were attempted, KCTV reports. Rescuers, however, were unable to revive the man.

Authorities found the man, from Lawrence, was part of a group that regularly swims at the lake.

He broke off from the group to head back to shore and was found unresponsive in the water a short time later.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name was not released by authorities.

The sheriff’s office offered condolences to the man’s family.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Monday and Tuesday for storms, heat
Fire damages house in Bettendorf
Fire damages home in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon
Red, White & Boom fireworks and celebration on both sides of the Mississippi is July 3, 2022.
Annual Red, White, & Boom celebration to explode with fun on Sunday
If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad...
Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities
Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
Police: One injured in Rock Falls motorcycle accident

Latest News

This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Alpine avalanche leaves 7 known dead, 13 missing in Italy
Police are responding to a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, authorities...
Police: 5 dead, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb
First Alert Forecast: Storms moving through early this afternoon 7-4
Emilee Solomon, left, and Aysha Cross, right, have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girls