Advertisement

Crews battle early morning structure fire in Davenport

Crews battle structure fire in Davenport
Crews battle structure fire in Davenport(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two structures are destroyed after a fire in Davenport.

Our TV6 crew responded to an area near the intersection of Pine and West 3rd Streets around 3:30 a.m.

Davenport Fire officials tell us two garages and a vehicle inside are a total loss.

The owner of the garages tells us nobody was hurt in the fire.

No word yet on a cause or the total cost of the damage. Stick with TV6 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Monday July 4th & Tuesday July 5th for Storms & Heat
Fire damages house in Bettendorf
Fire damages home in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon
Red, White & Boom fireworks and celebration on both sides of the Mississippi is July 3, 2022.
Annual Red, White, & Boom celebration to explode with fun on Sunday
Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
Police: One injured in Rock Falls motorcycle accident
Bettendorf police are investigating 10 American Bully dogs stolen near the Bettendorf Public...
CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police investigate 3 adults, 7 puppies stolen near library

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Red, White and Boom
Thousands pour into LeClaire Park hours before ‘Red, White and Boom’
FAD Mon Tue
FAD 07-03 PM
J.T. Poston is the champion of the 2022 John Deere Classic, he shot 21 under for the tournament.
J.T. Poston wins 2022 John Deere Classic