Crews battle early morning structure fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two structures are destroyed after a fire in Davenport.

Our TV6 crew responded to an area near the intersection of Pine and West 3rd Streets around 3:30 a.m.

Davenport Fire officials tell us two garages and a vehicle inside are a total loss.

The owner of the garages tells us nobody was hurt in the fire.

No word yet on a cause or the total cost of the damage. Stick with TV6 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.