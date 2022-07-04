Crews battle early morning structure fire in Davenport
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two structures are destroyed after a fire in Davenport.
Our TV6 crew responded to an area near the intersection of Pine and West 3rd Streets around 3:30 a.m.
Davenport Fire officials tell us two garages and a vehicle inside are a total loss.
The owner of the garages tells us nobody was hurt in the fire.
No word yet on a cause or the total cost of the damage. Stick with TV6 for the latest updates.
