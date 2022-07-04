Kewanee man wanted after shooting injures 1, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Kewanee man is wanted on battery charges after police say he shot a man in the hand Thursday.

Matthew Peed, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with discharging a firearm causing injury, a Class X Felony; and aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 Felony.

The Kewanee Police Department responded about 7:30 p.m. to a reported fight with two men in the 500 block of Franklin Street.

According to police Matthew Peed, 19, had a handgun and pointed at the other man. He grabbed the gun Peed was pointing at him and was shot in the hand.

The man had minor injuries to his hand, police said. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

According to police, surveillance footage and witness statements were taken.

Peed left the area in a 2015 black Doge Journey SUV, police said. Kewanee police received a tip Peed was seen in the Quad Cities after the incident.

According to police, an arrest warrant was issued for Peed Friday.

Police ask anyone with information on the location of Peed to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309)853-1911 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.