Advertisement

Kewanee man wanted after shooting injures 1, police say

Matthew Peed, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with discharging a firearm causing injury,...
Matthew Peed, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with discharging a firearm causing injury, a Class X Felony; and aggravated battery in a public place, Class 3 Felony.(KWQC/Kewanee Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Kewanee man is wanted on battery charges after police say he shot a man in the hand Thursday.

Matthew Peed, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with discharging a firearm causing injury, a Class X Felony; and aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 Felony.

The Kewanee Police Department responded about 7:30 p.m. to a reported fight with two men in the 500 block of Franklin Street.

According to police Matthew Peed, 19, had a handgun and pointed at the other man. He grabbed the gun Peed was pointing at him and was shot in the hand.

The man had minor injuries to his hand, police said. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

According to police, surveillance footage and witness statements were taken.

Peed left the area in a 2015 black Doge Journey SUV, police said. Kewanee police received a tip Peed was seen in the Quad Cities after the incident.

According to police, an arrest warrant was issued for Peed Friday.

Police ask anyone with information on the location of Peed to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309)853-1911 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Monday and Tuesday for storms, heat
Fire damages house in Bettendorf
Fire damages home in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon
Red, White & Boom fireworks and celebration on both sides of the Mississippi is July 3, 2022.
Annual Red, White, & Boom celebration to explode with fun on Sunday
If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad...
Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities
Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
Police: One injured in Rock Falls motorcycle accident

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Monday and Tuesday for storms, heat
2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport
2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport
2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport
2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport
Showers and storms today
Showers and storms today