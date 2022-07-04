Advertisement

More Storms, More Heat & More Humidity Ahead

Get ready for an active week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong to severe storms and extreme heat for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday***

The forecast this week calls for daily rain chances, with several rounds of strong, possibly severe storms moving through the region over the next 48 to 72 hours.  That, combined with hot and humid air over the plains and Midwest could make for a challenging forecast. At this point, we should see several dry hours this evening, followed by another round of showers and storms late night, mainly north and east. The severity will depend on any additional boundaries left behind from the morning storms. Sunshine, heat and humidity return Tuesday, with highs in the 90′s to near 100 degrees. The heat index will likely hit 105 to 110+. Another round of storms will move through Tuesday evening into Wednesday, with a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk for severe weather. Off and on storm chances continue through Friday.

TONIGHT:  Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight, mainly east. Low: 75°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late afternoon. High: 99°. Heat index: 110°+. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:  Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 75°.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 91°. Heat index: 105°.

