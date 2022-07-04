Mudslide damages condo complexes in Bettendorf.

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Heavy rainfall causes a mudslide at Bettendorf condo complexes.

Residents of The Manor experienced a mudslide Monday afternoon due to construction for new housing occurring upon a nearby hill.

The heavy rains washed out the dirt, swiftly collecting debris as water and mud entered the complexes.

Layers of mud were caked on the sidewalks, and one resident had sandbags piled outside her door. Due to water and mud damage, residents lost family belongings and photos.

Residents and neighbors say they have reached out to the city and the construction company in the past weeks about flooding concerns but were not heard.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.