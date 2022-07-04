Advertisement

Mudslide damages condo complexes in Bettendorf.

Caption
By Marianna Novak and Marci Clark
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Heavy rainfall causes a mudslide at Bettendorf condo complexes.

Residents of The Manor experienced a mudslide Monday afternoon due to construction for new housing occurring upon a nearby hill.

The heavy rains washed out the dirt, swiftly collecting debris as water and mud entered the complexes.

Layers of mud were caked on the sidewalks, and one resident had sandbags piled outside her door. Due to water and mud damage, residents lost family belongings and photos.

Residents and neighbors say they have reached out to the city and the construction company in the past weeks about flooding concerns but were not heard.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Monday and Tuesday for storms, heat
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Fire damages house in Bettendorf
Fire damages home in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon
Red, White & Boom fireworks and celebration on both sides of the Mississippi is July 3, 2022.
Annual Red, White, & Boom celebration to explode with fun on Sunday
If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad...
Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities

Latest News

Mudslide in Bettendorf.
Mudslide Bettendorf Complexes
Mercado on Fifth
Mercado On Fifth launches new market season
Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3,...
3-year-old boy shot in Coralville Sunday dies
First Alert Forecast: Storms moving through early this afternoon 7-4