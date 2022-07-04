Storm chances on 4th of July

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: ***First Alert Day in effect most of Monday and Tuesday for heat, storms***

A First Alert Day is in effect for the chance for strong storms early this afternoon. The overall severe threat is low, but heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind are possible. Once the storms pass, it will turn hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Tonight the question is where storms develop. It looks like most of the TV6 viewing area will escape any thunderstorm activity. There is a chance a few storms get into northwestern Illinois.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s with heat index values up to 110°. More storms are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday.

TODAY: Scattered storms and muggy. High: 90º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Few storms north. Low: 77º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hot with late day storms. High: 99º

