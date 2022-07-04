Storm chances on 4th of July

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - ***First Alert Day in effect most of Monday and Tuesday for heat, storms***

A First Alert Day is in effect for the chance for strong to severe storms around the midday hours as well as increasing heat and humidity. Storms that are ongoing in western Iowa this morning will slowly make their way towards the QCA today. By the time these storms reach the area, around 11AM, they will still be carrying a modest gusty wind threat. Since these storms arrive around midday they will greatly impact the temperature forecast for today. So, if we get storms we will be in the 70s and 80s and muggy, if we don’t get storms we will be in the 90s with increasing humidity. It appears areas along and north of I-80 are most favored for storms today. There will be little change in the weather pattern this week so storm chances will be taken on a daily basis, but right now Tuesday looks to be dry in the daytime leading to highs near 100º so buckle up we have a wild week of weather ahead.

TODAY: Scattered storms and muggy. High: 92º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 74º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hot with late day storms. High: 96º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.