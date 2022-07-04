Advertisement

Thousands pour into LeClaire Park hours before ‘Red, White and Boom’

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Even before a single firework was set off, thousands from the Quad Cities and beyond set up their tens and sunshades in LeClaire Park Sunday evening.

This year “Red. White and Boom” added more food vendors and activities for kids to keep the day going leading up to the largest fireworks show in the QC.

One vendor was cooking up treats hours before visitors picked their spots.

“It’s, very well attended, this is something that’s been received by the Quad Cities for so many years,” Greg Beaman, owner of Iowa’s Finest Kettle Corn said. “Davenport is just known for putting on one of the very best fireworks shows in the Quad Cities, if not the best.”

The festivities started as early as 10 a.m. with the Freight House Farmers’ Market followed by bags, music and food trucks on Quinlan Court a few blocks away.

The executive director of the riverfront improvement commission said the annual fireworks display takes months to prepare.

“Once we complete the fireworks by [10 p.m.] It’s a day, It’s a wrap and we begin to look at 2023.” Steve Ahrens said. “We’re elated and we’re so happy that so many smiles can be seen throughout this riverfront.”

One attendee, D’Mario Shipp said his fourth of July weekend was a family affair.

“We took the kids to the park, we have a pool in our back yard so we did that most of the time,” Shipp said. “[The crowd is] decent, especially with covid, that slowed it up last year. We’re excited for the fireworks.”

Information about more fireworks displays across the QCA can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties
Bettendorf police are investigating 10 American Bully dogs stolen near the Bettendorf Public...
CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police investigate 3 adults, 7 puppies stolen near library
The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Monday July 4th & Tuesday July 5th for Storms & Heat
Red, White & Boom fireworks and celebration on both sides of the Mississippi is July 3, 2022.
Annual Red, White, & Boom celebration to explode with fun on Sunday

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Monday July 4th & Tuesday July 5th for Storms & Heat
FAD Mon Tue
FAD 07-03 PM
J.T. Poston is the champion of the 2022 John Deere Classic, he shot 21 under for the tournament.
J.T. Poston wins 2022 John Deere Classic
Fire damages house in Bettendorf
Fire damages home in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon