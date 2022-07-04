Thousands pour into LeClaire Park hours before ‘Red, White and Boom’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Even before a single firework was set off, thousands from the Quad Cities and beyond set up their tens and sunshades in LeClaire Park Sunday evening.

This year “Red. White and Boom” added more food vendors and activities for kids to keep the day going leading up to the largest fireworks show in the QC.

One vendor was cooking up treats hours before visitors picked their spots.

“It’s, very well attended, this is something that’s been received by the Quad Cities for so many years,” Greg Beaman, owner of Iowa’s Finest Kettle Corn said. “Davenport is just known for putting on one of the very best fireworks shows in the Quad Cities, if not the best.”

The festivities started as early as 10 a.m. with the Freight House Farmers’ Market followed by bags, music and food trucks on Quinlan Court a few blocks away.

The executive director of the riverfront improvement commission said the annual fireworks display takes months to prepare.

“Once we complete the fireworks by [10 p.m.] It’s a day, It’s a wrap and we begin to look at 2023.” Steve Ahrens said. “We’re elated and we’re so happy that so many smiles can be seen throughout this riverfront.”

One attendee, D’Mario Shipp said his fourth of July weekend was a family affair.

“We took the kids to the park, we have a pool in our back yard so we did that most of the time,” Shipp said. “[The crowd is] decent, especially with covid, that slowed it up last year. We’re excited for the fireworks.”

Information about more fireworks displays across the QCA can be found here.

