‘Akwaaba’ exhibit opens at Putnam Museum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Putnam Museum and Science Center is adding a new exhibit to its World Culture Gallery. The name of the exhibit is ‘Akwaaba,’ which means welcome.

In total, the ‘Akwaaba’ exhibit includes more than 100 artifacts from over 10 different west African cultures, including pieces of artwork and eating utensils.

Rachael Mullins, the Putnam Museum’s president and CEO, says it is important to learn about and celebrate different cultures.

“When we feature cultures from around the world, we want them both to get a sense of the differences and uniqueness of cultures, but also how similar we all are in a lot of our passions and wants, (and) also that they are inspired to learn more about the international community here in the Quad Cities,” Mullins said. “They are our friends and neighbors and coworkers, and we want to make sure that we all feel welcomed, included, and seen here in the region.”

Mullins said a part of the Putnam Museum’s mission is to inspire the diverse Quad Cities community to learn about and care for our world and all its people.

The ‘Akwaaba’ exhibit is on display throughout the summer and into the fall. For more information on the Putnam Museum and Science Center, and when you can visit the ‘Akwaaba’ exhibit, click or tap here.

