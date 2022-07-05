Advertisement

Burlington house fire causes $20k in damages

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents of a home in Burlington that caught fire Monday, July 4.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, crews responded to the house at 3011 Market Street at 5:04 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames above the electrical panel in the attic.

Crews got the flames under control in around 20 minutes.

The fire department says the fire was contained to the attic with smoke damage throughout, plus water damage in the kitchen. The damages are estimated to be around $20,000.

Crews say there were working smoke detectors, but the residents discovered the fire before they were activated.

The cause of the fire was deemed electrical in nature and considered an accident.

No one was injured.

