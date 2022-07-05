Advertisement

California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers

Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — A Fourth of July wildfire that authorities say may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue temporarily trapped holiday revelers as it chewed through a mountainous California region that’s a top tourism destination, officials said.

The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and tripled in size overnight to more than 4.7 square miles (12.2 square kilometers) acres by Tuesday morning.

The fire started at a recreation area that was packed with people, forcing 85 to 100 celebrating the holiday at a river to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility, said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman. All were later safely evacuated, he said.

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings combined affected about 500 people in Amador County and 300 to 400 people in Calaveras County, Redman said.

Redman said the cause of the fire was not known, but that it started in the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. He said that could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a potential cause.

One firefighter from the local fire protection district suffered burn injuries, Redman said.

Vox Beach is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Sacramento in the heart of the Sierra Nevada region that is steeped with the history of the mid-1800s Gold Rush.

Several other small fires were burning in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday
Mudslide floods condos in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over next door...
Mudslide floods condominiums in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over construction next door
Matthew Peed, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with discharging a firearm causing injury,...
Kewanee man wanted after shooting injures 1, police say
2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport
2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport

Latest News

A Vietnam war veteran receiving the Medal of Honor tells his story.
Medal of Honor recipient tells his story
Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse,...
Vegan mom found guilty of 1st-degree murder in starvation death of 18-month-old son
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
The Genesis Firecracker Run will celebrate 40 years of competitive fun in East Moline when the...
East Moline’s Firecracker Run to celebrate 40th anniversary on Monday