City of Moline celebrating 150 years with music festival

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline has announced it will host a sesquicentennial celebration in honor of 150 years since being incorporated.

The music and arts street festival will be held from August 25 - 27, at River Drive in downtown Moline, with almost 20 bands planning to perform at the event. Some of the artists include Anjelika Jelly Joseph, Celisse, and Pokey LaFarge.

The event includes free admission for all ages. For more information about the festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.