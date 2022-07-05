Dangers of hot surfaces in the extreme heat
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities area has been no stranger to the 90s this summer.
So far this year (through July 5) there have been 15 days where the temperature reached 90° or warmer.
In June, TV6 did an experiment on how hot the inside of a vehicle gets during the extreme heat.
Different surfaces can also heat up quickly.
On average, when the outside air temperature is between 95° and 100°, a shaded area of grass can be a little cooler at 90°.
A grass sitting in full sunshine can be as warm as 105°.
Concrete can be at least as hot as 125° with asphalt as hot as 140°. These temperatures are just averages; they could be cooler or warmer depending on the environment.
It is always recommended to exercise, or take your dog for a walk earlier in the morning or later in the evening when the surfaces have time to cool down.
As always, it’s important to never leave your pets or children in a hot vehicle.
So far this year (through July 5), nine children have died from heat stroke after being left in a hot vehicle.
