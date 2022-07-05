Dangers of hot surfaces in the extreme heat

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities area has been no stranger to the 90s this summer.

So far this year (through July 5) there have been 15 days where the temperature reached 90° or warmer.

In June, TV6 did an experiment on how hot the inside of a vehicle gets during the extreme heat.

Different surfaces can also heat up quickly.

On average, when the outside air temperature is between 95° and 100°, a shaded area of grass can be a little cooler at 90°.

A grass sitting in full sunshine can be as warm as 105°.

Concrete can be at least as hot as 125° with asphalt as hot as 140°. These temperatures are just averages; they could be cooler or warmer depending on the environment.

It is always recommended to exercise, or take your dog for a walk earlier in the morning or later in the evening when the surfaces have time to cool down.

As always, it’s important to never leave your pets or children in a hot vehicle.

So far this year (through July 5), nine children have died from heat stroke after being left in a hot vehicle.

