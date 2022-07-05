Advertisement

Dangers of hot surfaces in the extreme heat

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities area has been no stranger to the 90s this summer.

So far this year (through July 5) there have been 15 days where the temperature reached 90° or warmer.

In June, TV6 did an experiment on how hot the inside of a vehicle gets during the extreme heat.

Different surfaces can also heat up quickly.

On average, when the outside air temperature is between 95° and 100°, a shaded area of grass can be a little cooler at 90°.

A grass sitting in full sunshine can be as warm as 105°.

Concrete can be at least as hot as 125° with asphalt as hot as 140°. These temperatures are just averages; they could be cooler or warmer depending on the environment.

It is always recommended to exercise, or take your dog for a walk earlier in the morning or later in the evening when the surfaces have time to cool down.

As always, it’s important to never leave your pets or children in a hot vehicle.

So far this year (through July 5), nine children have died from heat stroke after being left in a hot vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Mudslide floods condos in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over next door...
Mudslide floods condominiums in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over construction next door
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Tonight, Wednesday & Thursday
The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
Matthew Peed, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with discharging a firearm causing injury,...
Kewanee man wanted after shooting injures 1, police say

Latest News

Photo of Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M....
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam heroism
Genesis said the extended hours are partly because of the population increase in the northern...
Genesis Convenient Care in Eldridge expands its hours
Genesis said the extended hours are partly because of the population increase in the northern...
Genesis Convenient Care in Eldridge expands its hours
In total, the ‘Akwaaba’ exhibit includes more than 100 artifacts from over 10 different west...
‘Akwaaba’ exhibit opens at Putnam Museum