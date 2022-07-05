Democratic Statewide nominees hit the campaign trail in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Even though the rain canceled the Fourth of July parade in Clinton earlier, some political candidates still gathered with County Democrats Monday afternoon.

About 50 people attended the opening of a new office and heard from local and statewide candidates.

Democrat Christina Bohannan from Iowa City is running against Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s redrawn first U.S. House district. She said Iowa’s infrastructure needs more attention as Americans travel over the holiday.

“We have to make transport of goods easier, cheaper, and building, rebuilding our roads, our bridges, our locks and dams is really key to that,” Bohannan said. “Holding the oil and gas industry responsible for inflation and for price gouging at the pump. That’s something that we really need to do.”

In response to a post from long-time incumbent Chuck Grassley calling him “too liberal for Iowa”, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken said Iowa used to be number one in education and environmental concerns.

“I was talking about the past of Iowa, where this was the place that educated George Washington Carver,” Franken said. “It’s the place where women were permitted to practice law ... that’s my Iowa, he is regressive Iowa. He’s 1952. It’s time to say so long.”

Sticking with education, the pick for Lieutenant Governor and current Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said public schools need more funding.

“Diverting $54 million to a voucher plan that’s only going to help 10,000 students, that’s not where our public funds should go,” Van Lancker said. “Iowa used to be number one in the country in public education, we’re slipping down that line pretty fast.”

Meanwhile, Republican candidates Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg campaigned at a Fourth of July parade in Clear Lake. Back in the Quad Cities, Supporters of Congresswoman Marrianette Miller-meeks could be seen campaigning at the parade in Bettendorf.

TV6 News reached out to the office of Senator Chuck Grassley to see what his campaign plans were for the holiday, but did not hear back.

