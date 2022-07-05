DIY ‘pupsicles’ to keep your best friend cool during the dog days of summer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Too hot to bake biscuits for your best canine buddy?

Alex Willen, Cooper’s Treats talks about how his company can assist pet owners on how to make delicious treats in a flash by just adding water and then freezing. In a flash, you’ve got the perfect frozen treat.

The Pupsicle Starter Kit contains one jar of Turkey and Cinnamon Pupsicle Mix, one jar of Beef and Cheddar Pupsicle Mix, and a paw-and-bone shaped silicone ice cube mold. The regular Starter Kit makes about 50 treats, and the grain free Starter Kit makes about 75 treats.

Willen also discusses other products in the brand’s line of dog treats. All ingredients are sourced in the USA, and all are made in the USA. There is no added sugar, salt, preservatives, color or artificial flavors. The company often uses a percentage of proceeds to support various shelters and dogs in need.

Contact Cooper’s Treats at their website HERE or email any questions or comments to info@coopersdogtreats.com. Phone calls or texts are accepted at 619-432-5637.

