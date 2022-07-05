Advertisement

Fourth of July car show raises money for local veterans

Cars from old to new showed out for the car show in Davenport
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The custom and American muscle car show concluded a long weekend of Fourth of July activities in the Quad Cities.

From noon until 4 p.m. today, over two dozen cars ranging from a 1926 Ford Model T to a 2022 Ford Mustang sat in the Theisen’s parking lot on Brady Street as community members came and went looking at the cars and admiring them.

The event was a fundraiser for the Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy and Education Organization and was put on by the Muscle Cars 4 U and Veterans Car Club of the Quad Cities groups. It was free to attend but through a silent auction and other fundraising events, charitable donations were made to the Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy and Education Organization.

CEO of the Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy and Education Organization, Ron DeArmond, spoke about how his organization benefits local veterans.

“We also provide service dogs for veterans,” DeArmond said. “Veterans they gave it all and they deserve our help. So if there is any veteran that has a disability whether its PTSD or a physical disability, we can provide a service dog for you.”

A few local veterans attended the car show and one local veteran, Don Valley, brought a car that is very special to him.

“It’s an ‘87 El Camino and I’ve had it for 27 years,” Valley said. “It’s the last year of the El Camino and I’ve always liked it. I drive it but not in the winter. It’s always been my toy.”

The Veterans Car Club of the Quad Cities helped put on this event and President Bruce Cheek said while he wishes there was a bigger turnout, he’s thrilled to see all the cars that did show up.

“It’s fantastic to see all these cars, especially the older ones that are restored,” Cheek said. “The older cars are what it’s really all about.”

