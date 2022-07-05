Advertisement

Moline Parks and Recreation holds movie night in Browning Park

Everyone is welcome to join the free family movie night in Browning Park.
By Marianna Novak
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Everyone is welcome to join the free family movie night in Browning Park.

On July 8, enjoy a free movie in Browning Park (15th street and 22nd Avenue).

The Moline Parks and Recreation Department, with support from Whitey’s Ice Cream, is showing a family classic, The Mighty Ducks.

The show will begin around 9 pm or dusk. The movie is 1 hour and 43 minutes long.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks.

Check the Moline Parks Facebook page for updates if weather conditions cause cancellation or rescheduling.

