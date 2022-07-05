Advertisement

Genesis Convenient Care in Eldridge expands its hours

Genesis said the extended hours are partly because of the population increase in the northern part of Scott County.
By Evan Denton
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting July 5, Genesis Convenient Care in Eldridge is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Genesis said the extended hours are partly because of the population increase in the northern part of Scott County.

“In September of 2020, we opened convenient care here as an expansion of our family practice clinic. That has proven, during the last two years, to be very beneficial for the community and really our decision to expand was the rate the community is growing,” said Beau Dexter, Genesis Health Group’s director of primary care. “We need to continue to be able to support that growth from a medical practice perspective.”

Genesis accepts walk-in patients, or you can schedule an appointment online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Mudslide floods condos in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over next door...
Mudslide floods condominiums in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over construction next door
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Tonight, Wednesday & Thursday
The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
Matthew Peed, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with discharging a firearm causing injury,...
Kewanee man wanted after shooting injures 1, police say

Latest News

Photo of Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M....
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam heroism
Genesis said the extended hours are partly because of the population increase in the northern...
Genesis Convenient Care in Eldridge expands its hours
Asphalt can get as hot as 140°
Dangers of hot surfaces in the extreme heat
In total, the ‘Akwaaba’ exhibit includes more than 100 artifacts from over 10 different west...
‘Akwaaba’ exhibit opens at Putnam Museum