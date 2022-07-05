Genesis Convenient Care in Eldridge expands its hours

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting July 5, Genesis Convenient Care in Eldridge is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Genesis said the extended hours are partly because of the population increase in the northern part of Scott County.

“In September of 2020, we opened convenient care here as an expansion of our family practice clinic. That has proven, during the last two years, to be very beneficial for the community and really our decision to expand was the rate the community is growing,” said Beau Dexter, Genesis Health Group’s director of primary care. “We need to continue to be able to support that growth from a medical practice perspective.”

Genesis accepts walk-in patients, or you can schedule an appointment online.

