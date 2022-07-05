Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Lake Co. following Highland Park shooting

Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County to help in recovery efforts...
Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County to help in recovery efforts following Monday’s shooting in Highland Park.(Mike Miletich)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County to help in recovery efforts following Monday’s shooting in Highland Park.

According to the governor’s office, a disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that turns a community celebration into a tragedy,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “As we mourn together, the State of Illinois will provide every available resource to Highland Park and surrounding communities in the days and weeks ahead as the community works to recover from this horrific tragedy.”

Lake County is the only county included in the disaster proclamation, which is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Wednesday and Thursday
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated with next door construction site after mudslide
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated after mudslide floods building
Charles Lee Myers Jr., 41, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and...
Man steals from firework stand, police say
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

No injuries after structure fire on Habitats for Humanity roof
2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County
Fire at Habitat for Humanity in Davenport
No injuries after structure fire on Habitats for Humanity roof
A Muscatine man was arrested Tuesday for sex abuse, according to police.
Police: Muscatine man charged with sex abuse
A Moline man stole over $4,000 from his employer and spent it at a Casino, according to police.
Man steals from firework stand, police say