Highs near 100º today, more storms tonight and Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong to severe storms and extreme heat for today and Wednesday***

A First Alert Day is in effect for dangerous heat and humidity today with highs near 100º and feeling as hot as 110º. A few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but where these pop-up storms occur is in question. The better chance of storms will be overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. There is a level 2 risk of severe weather for the TV6 viewing area. Damaging wind and heavy rain are the primary threats. We will have to watch for the potential of flash flooding.

What happens tonight will dictate storm chances late in the day Wednesday and into Thursday. Download the QC Weather App for updates.

TODAY: Hot and humid. High: 99º. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms develop. Low: 75º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Chance of storms and humid. High: 88º

