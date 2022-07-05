Highs near 100º today, more storms Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong to severe storms and extreme heat for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday***

A First Alert Day is in effect for dangerous heat and humidity today with highs near 100º and feeling as hot as 110º. This morning a few showers can’t be ruled out along and north of highway 30, but these should wrap by midday. For the rest of the area mostly sunny skies and increasing humidity will make it difficult for any outdoor activity. Tonight showers and storms will likely develop and move into the area. There are considerable timing differences in models, so we will have to wait and see when storms develop. There are two scenarios. One, storms develop around midnight and roll into the area prior to sunrise which would make Wednesday hot and humid or two, storms develop closer to sunrise and roll through around midday like we saw on the 4th of July. Either scenario brings another round of heavy rain and the threat of severe weather. We will have similar forecasts Thursday and Friday before things start to calm down.

TODAY: Hot and humid. High: 99º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms develop. Low: 76º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Stormy and humid. High: 88º

