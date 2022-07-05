Iowa’s delicious history of the beloved tenderloin sandwich

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Often on the menu of drive-ins, diners, and roadside cafes, when the Iowa Pork Tenderloin Sandwich is done right, it is sublime. One bite through the soft bun yields a melange of texture and delicious flavor.

Chef Elmer Loper, Green Bay Bar & Grill in the Green bay Bottoms located in Wever, Iowa, features one of the establishments most famous menu items--one of the best tenderloin sandwiches in the entire state!

Loper also educates us on the the delicious history of the tenderloin sandwich (originally known as the Iowa Skinny). Some of the other wonderful entree’ options are shown, as well.

If you are interested in making a road trip to southeastern Iowa to enjoy the tenderloin or any of the other menu offerings, Green Bay Bar & Grill is located at 3546 175th Street in Wever, Iowa. For more information, you can call 319-372-8109 or follow them on Facebook HERE.

