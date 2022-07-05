Advertisement

J-Works Premiere Pressure Washing

J-Works Pressure Washing Services
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -If you think you need a new deck, siding, patio, or concrete for your home, the solution may instead be a good power washing. The service can make old, dingy or dirty surfaces look brand new.

Jeff Paul (who is also a social studies teacher and involved with Junior Achievement) of J-Works Premier Power Washing Services talks about the services offered and the mission behind his business goals. He is committed to calling customers back quickly after inquiries and submitting estimates in a timely manner.

Power washing can be downright magical in how it revives the appearance of so many amenities. J-Works takes great pride in helping restore the beauty of fences, decks, and concrete with premier pressure washing services.

J-Works uniquely can also provide staining services after washing decks or anything comprised of wood. “Ssoft washing” is another option for house siding---which should NEVER be power washed because doing so can cause damage.

Paul proudly states that he feels it is important to give back to the community which has led him to do things like sponsor youth s[orts teams, events, and donate to local causes. J-Works has given away nearly $10 thousand to date.

The video segment provides many before and after photos of power-washing success stories. Call for more information and follow the business on Facebook HERE.

J-Works Premier Power Washing Services / Ph. (309) 292-0293

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Mudslide floods condos in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over next door...
Mudslide floods condominiums in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over construction next door
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Tonight, Wednesday & Thursday
Matthew Peed, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with discharging a firearm causing injury,...
Kewanee man wanted after shooting injures 1, police say
The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident

Latest News

QC Moms' Summer Bucket List
QC Moms: 2022 QC Summer Bucket List
Your Better Self at Mockingbird on Main
Mockingbird on Main show ‘Your Better Self’ opens Friday
Green Bay Bar & Grill, Wever, Iowa, Tenderloin sandwich
Iowa’s delicious history of the beloved tenderloin sandwich
QC Moms' Summer Bucket List
Recommended Quad Cities' summer bucket list