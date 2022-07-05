J-Works Premiere Pressure Washing

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -If you think you need a new deck, siding, patio, or concrete for your home, the solution may instead be a good power washing. The service can make old, dingy or dirty surfaces look brand new.

Jeff Paul (who is also a social studies teacher and involved with Junior Achievement) of J-Works Premier Power Washing Services talks about the services offered and the mission behind his business goals. He is committed to calling customers back quickly after inquiries and submitting estimates in a timely manner.

Power washing can be downright magical in how it revives the appearance of so many amenities. J-Works takes great pride in helping restore the beauty of fences, decks, and concrete with premier pressure washing services.

J-Works uniquely can also provide staining services after washing decks or anything comprised of wood. “Ssoft washing” is another option for house siding---which should NEVER be power washed because doing so can cause damage.

Paul proudly states that he feels it is important to give back to the community which has led him to do things like sponsor youth s[orts teams, events, and donate to local causes. J-Works has given away nearly $10 thousand to date.

The video segment provides many before and after photos of power-washing success stories. Call for more information and follow the business on Facebook HERE.

J-Works Premier Power Washing Services / Ph. (309) 292-0293

