Man steals from firework stand, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man stole over $4,000 from his employer and spent it at a Casino, according to police.

Charles Lee Myers Jr., 41, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a serious misdemeanor.

Davenport police responded to the 800 block of Middle Road in Bettendorf for a report of theft from the 3700 block of West Kimberly Road.

According to police Myers was working at Jake’s Fireworks when he was put in charge of the July 3, earnings overnight.

Myers took the earnings, reported at $4,252.18, and spent it all gambling at Bally’s Casino in Rock Island, according to police. Myers admitted to spending all the money at the casino.

Police said the business said there was also about $600 of petty cash with the money.

A small amount of loose change was left in the cash drawer, police said.

According to police, Myers had a blue pipe with marijuana residue found on him. Myers admitted to using the pipe.

Myers is out on a promise to appear at all future court proceedings, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.

