Mockingbird on Main show ‘Your Better Self’ opens Friday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The theater scene is alive and thriving in the region and there is a venue in Davenport that is now offering admission based on “Pay What You Can”.

Mockingbird on Main, an arts incubator dedicated to the presentation of new works at 320 Main Street, Davenport, has brought in PSL guests Sydney Dexter, an actress who portrays lead character Zenola, and playwright Alexander Richardson to discuss the latest production titled “Your Better Self” and the venue itself.

Your Better Self will play the intimate theater July 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30pm.

Mockingbird on Main is now a “Pay What You Can” venue and guests pay via cash or Venmo at the door. For further details, guests can visit TheMockingbirdOnMain.com.

The show’s synopsis is about how two old friends want what the other has: wealth or love. And both are pretending to be someone they are not. Funny and thought-provoking, this new play revitalizes an old classic question: Who is the best version of you?

Upcoming shows at Mockingbird On Main include Winnie The Pooh (TBD), Their Town Sept. 23-Oct. 1, and A Christmas Carol Dec. 9-17.

