MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Parks and Recreation Movie in the Park has been canceled.

Friday The Mighty Ducks was scheduled to play in Browning Park; at 15th street and 22nd Avenue, around 9 pm or dusk.

Parks and Rec said they hope to reschedule and will announce a new date and time.

Check the Moline Parks Facebook page for rescheduling updates.

