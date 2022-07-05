One dead after single vehicle rollover crash in Lee County

LEE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Police report one person is dead Monday after a rollover crash in Lee County.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near Highway 27 & 255th Street at 2:39 p.m., and police say officers found 58-year-old Giang Nguen, of Anderson, Indiana, dead at the scene.

Officials say the 2003 Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on Highway 27 when it first left the road to the west gravel shoulder, then overcorrected and entered the east ditch. This caused the vehicle to become airborne, and roll several times until it was stopped by a tree, according to police.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Donnellson Police Police assisted police on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.