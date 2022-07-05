Advertisement

One dead after single vehicle rollover crash in Lee County

Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Donnellson Police Police assisted police on the scene.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Donnellson Police Police assisted police on the scene.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Police report one person is dead Monday after a rollover crash in Lee County.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near Highway 27 & 255th Street at 2:39 p.m., and police say officers found 58-year-old Giang Nguen, of Anderson, Indiana, dead at the scene.

Officials say the 2003 Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on Highway 27 when it first left the road to the west gravel shoulder, then overcorrected and entered the east ditch. This caused the vehicle to become airborne, and roll several times until it was stopped by a tree, according to police.

