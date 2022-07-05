Police: Muscatine man charged with sex abuse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was arrested Tuesday for sex abuse, according to police.

John Robert West, 47, is charged with six counts of second-degree sex abuse, a Class B felony; and lascivious acts, a Class C felony.

According to police, the charges stem from a continued investigation of West.

West was arrested by Muscatine police on Feb. 25, for third-degree sex abuse, a Class C felony; lascivious acts, a Class C felony; and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor, according to court records.

Police said the department has reason to believe in 2020, West allegedly committed several sex acts with a child under the age of 12.

Police ask anyone with information relevant to the case to contact Lt. David O’Connor of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922 extension 608. Callers may remain anonymous.

