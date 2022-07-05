Advertisement

Police: Teen airlifted to hospital, 2 more injured after Knox County crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident Monday that injured three people.(MGN)
By Samson Kimani
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOX CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident Monday that injured three people, according to a press release.

Officials say police responded to the intersection of Illinois Route 97 and US 150 at 10:45 a.m. Officers on scene found the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the accident, 29-year-old Brittney Thomas of Galesburg, and a 36-year-old woman from Elmwood, and both were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Thomas has been cited for aggravated DUI, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, expired registration, and failure to carry drivers license on person while operating a motor vehicle, officials said.

Police say Thomas was traveling north in a 2010 Chrysler Van on Illinois Route 97, with the other vehicle, the 2021 Honda SUV traveling south on the route, when Thomas failed to maintain control on a curve in the road, crossed the center line, and hit the SUV head-on.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

