Professional pop-up picnics can now be booked in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What is a luxury pop up picnic? The details can vary, but the general idea is that you—and your partner or a group of party friends—gather around a whimsical display to eat beautiful, delicious food and enjoy cocktails and wine while celebrating a special occasion.

It’s kind of like the idea of glamping being the luxury version of camping. Pop up picnicking is much fancier than a tablecloth on the grass with bagged deli sandwiches as the main course.

A local woman known for her party planning has brought the ‘pop-up picnic’ trend--that is so popular in the coastal areas of the U.S.---to the Quad Cities. Christina Laban of QC Pop Up Picnics joins the show to talk about this warm weather activity and how she is available for bookings.

Any special occasion can be made better with a pop up picnic where the themes are endless!

Contact QC Pop Up Picnics at the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072977461814 or email qcpopuppicnics@gmail.com. The Instagram page is accessible below.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.