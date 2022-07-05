QC Moms: 2022 QC Summer Bucket List

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer can be bursting with activities and travel or it can be filled with long lazy days of doing a whole lot of nothing.

Most of us prefer a combo of both!

Karen Dahlstrom, QC Moms, joins the show to talk about the group and highlight their latest seasonal choices titled, Quad Cities Summer Bucket List 2022. The group’s suggestions provide a great way to avoid ever hearing your children and grandchildren saying the words, “I’m bored.”

The long list of ideas consists of simple activities, destinations, and visiting amenities and facilities throughout the region that are sometimes overlooked.

To get the entire list of suggestions, visit https://qcmoms.com/quad-cities-summer-bucket-list/.

QC Moms is a locally-focused parenting resource. Participants in the group are passionate about parenting and the community. Their mission is to connect area moms to relevant resources, local businesses, can’t-miss happenings, and each other. Follow QC Moms on Facebook HERE.

